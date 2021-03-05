In recent trading session, Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) saw 1,155,503 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.7 trading at -$0.95 or -6.95% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $846.71 Million. That most recent trading price of GNOG’s stock is at a discount of -114.02% from its 52-week high price of $27.18 and is indicating a premium of 30.55% from its 52-week low price of $8.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.75 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.78 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (GNOG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.95%, in the last five days GNOG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the stock touched $16.78- price level, adding 24.26% to its value on the day. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.94% in past 5-day. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) showed a performance of -31.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.24 Million shares which calculate 0.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 100.79% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +112.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 88.98% for stock’s latest value.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (GNOG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.44% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70 institutions for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at GNOG for having 1.49 Million shares of worth $29.27 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 4.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Jefferies Financial Group Inc., which was holding about 1.27 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25.06 Million.