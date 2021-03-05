For Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -10.89%, in the last five days GLBS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Feb 26 when the stock touched $5.72-1 price level, adding 19.93% to its value on the day. Globus Maritime Limited’s shares saw a change of -19.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.09% in past 5-day. Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) showed a performance of -21.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 591.63 Million shares which calculate 413.73 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20000 to the stock, which implies a rise of 436581.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20000 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20000. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +436581.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 436581.22% for stock’s current value.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -682.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.2% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.21% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9 institutions for Globus Maritime Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at GLBS for having 290.54 Thousand shares of worth $1.66 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 14.25 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $81.34 Thousand.