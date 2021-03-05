In recent trading session, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) saw 1,783,274 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $114.16 trading at -$6.86 or -5.67% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $19.57 Billion. That most recent trading price of EXAS’s stock is at a discount of -39.75% from its 52-week high price of $159.54 and is indicating a premium of 69.12% from its 52-week low price of $35.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.82 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.79 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.04 in the current quarter.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.67%, in the last five days EXAS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $140.85 price level, adding 21.26% to its value on the day. Exact Sciences Corporation’s shares saw a change of -16.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.52% in past 5-day. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) showed a performance of -23.3% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.42 Million shares which calculate 4.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $173 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.54% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $154 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $226. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +97.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 34.9% for stock’s latest value.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Exact Sciences Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +64.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -42.07% while that of industry is 10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -46.5% in the current quarter and calculating -41.4% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $394.66 Million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $418.95 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $347.82 Million and $268.87 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.5% while estimating it to be 55.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -777.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.33% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 703 institutions for Exact Sciences Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at EXAS for having 16.55 Million shares of worth $2.19 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 9.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 14.2 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.4% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.88 Billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6665757 shares of worth $883.15 Million or 3.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.76 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $763.53 Million in the company or a holder of 3.41% of company’s stock.