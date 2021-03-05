In last trading session, COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) saw 3,337,243 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.71 trading at -$0.45 or -14.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $179.7 Million. That closing price of COMS’s stock is at a discount of -308.49% from its 52-week high price of $11.07 and is indicating a premium of 32.47% from its 52-week low price of $1.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.12 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.85 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.73 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $500Million in the next quarter that will end in Apr 2021. Company posted $87Million and $869Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1885.1% while estimating it to be -42.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 37.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 36.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%