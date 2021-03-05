In recent trading session, C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) saw 2,421,496 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $79.89 trading at -$8.62 or -9.74% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.84 Billion. That most recent trading price of AI’s stock is at a discount of -130.19% from its 52-week high price of $183.9 and is indicating a premium of 3.24% from its 52-week low price of $77.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.95 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.07 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For C3.ai, Inc. (AI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.24 in the current quarter.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $135.56 to the stock, which implies a rise of 69.68% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $84 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $195. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +144.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 5.14% for stock’s latest value.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) estimates and forecasts

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $49.8 Million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $49.73 Million in the next quarter that will end on July 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -108.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%