In recent trading session, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) saw 1,402,489 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.14 trading at -$0.62 or -3.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.34 Billion. That most recent trading price of YSG’s stock is at a discount of -48.6% from its 52-week high price of $25.47 and is indicating a premium of 11.49% from its 52-week low price of $15.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.4 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.6 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.4% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.4%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13 institutions for Yatsen Holding Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC is the top institutional holder at YSG for having 44.71 Million shares of worth $760.05 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 10.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, which was holding about 5.71 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $97.14 Million.

On the other hand, Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund and Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Innovators Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1337823 shares of worth $22.74 Million or 0.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.13 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $19.18 Million in the company or a holder of 0.27% of company’s stock.