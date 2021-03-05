In last trading session, Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) saw 1,522,721 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.83 trading at -$1.32 or -11.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $683.02 Million. That closing price of VIOT’s stock is at a discount of -93.18% from its 52-week high price of $18.99 and is indicating a premium of 57.27% from its 52-week low price of $4.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.09 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.23 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.15 in the current quarter.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -11.84%, in the last five days VIOT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $13.38- price level, adding 26.53% to its value on the day. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd’s shares saw a change of 90.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.54% in past 5-day. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) showed a performance of 31.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 88.07 Million shares which calculate 71.6 days to cover the short interests.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +63.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -25% in the current quarter and calculating 100% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 39.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 479.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.88% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24 institutions for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Serenity Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at VIOT for having 2.81 Million shares of worth $14.47 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 8.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FIL LTD, which was holding about 1.84 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.47 Million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 375000 shares of worth $1.93 Million or 1.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 31.06 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $159.95 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.