In last trading session, SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw 2,652,959 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.17 trading at -$0.21 or -15.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.98 Million. That closing price of SPCB’s stock is at a discount of -164.1% from its 52-week high price of $3.09 and is indicating a premium of 78.63% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.19 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -15.22%, in the last five days SPCB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the stock touched $1.58 price level, adding 25.95% to its value on the day. SuperCom Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 13.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25% in past 5-day. SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) showed a performance of -16.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.05 Million shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 113.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +113.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 113.68% for stock’s current value.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 31.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.27% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14 institutions for SuperCom Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SPCB for having 1.48 Million shares of worth $1.52 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 9.1% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, which was holding about 445Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $458.35 Thousand.