For Shopify Inc. (SHOP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 34 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 16 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.72 in the current quarter.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -7.1%, in the last five days SHOP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $1330 price level, adding 18.85% to its value on the day. Shopify Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.74% in past 5-day. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) showed a performance of -16.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.25 Million shares which calculate 0.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1483.87 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.96% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $600 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1900. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +77.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -43.81% for stock’s latest value.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Shopify Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +1.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -9.55% while that of industry is 10.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 278.9% in the current quarter and calculating -19% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 39.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

25 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $848.33 Million for the same. And 24 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $949.41 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $470Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 80.5%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 60% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 334.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 37.5%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.4% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.33% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1305 institutions for Shopify Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at SHOP for having 6.06 Million shares of worth $6.86 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 5.4% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 5.72 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.1% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.48 Billion.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2647419 shares of worth $3Billion or 2.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.64 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.52 Billion in the company or a holder of 1.46% of company’s stock.