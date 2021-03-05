In recent trading session, GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) saw 1,585,368 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.49 trading at -$0.46 or -4.2% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $276.28 Million. That most recent trading price of GIK’s stock is at a discount of -65.49% from its 52-week high price of $17.36 and is indicating a premium of 6.67% from its 52-week low price of $9.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.83 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.2%, in the last five days GIK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $14.57- price level, adding 28.62% to its value on the day. GigCapital3, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.79% in past 5-day. GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) showed a performance of -30.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.36 Million shares which calculate 0.47 days to cover the short interests.

GigCapital3, Inc. (GIK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.16% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35 institutions for GigCapital3, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at GIK for having 844.43 Thousand shares of worth $11.13 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 3.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Omni Partners LLP, which was holding about 798.81 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.53 Million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 140368 shares of worth $1.85 Million or 0.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 30.2 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $300.53 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.12% of company’s stock.