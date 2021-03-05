In last trading session, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) saw 16,971,216 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.89 trading at -$1.26 or -17.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.01 Billion. That closing price of EBON’s stock is at a discount of -153.82% from its 52-week high price of $14.95 and is indicating a premium of 35.48% from its 52-week low price of $3.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 21.34 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.44 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -17.62%, in the last five days EBON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the stock touched $8.42-3 price level, adding 30.05% to its value on the day. Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.05% in past 5-day. Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) showed a performance of -5.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.88 Million shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.8% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.9%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16 institutions for Ebang International Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Toroso Investments, LLC is the top institutional holder at EBON for having 661.71 Thousand shares of worth $4.02 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., which was holding about 150.01 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $910.55 Thousand.

On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 457311 shares of worth $2.78 Million or 0.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 73.01 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $443.14 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.