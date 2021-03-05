In last trading session, Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) saw 2,630,301 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.16 trading at $0.3 or 10.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $56.79 Million. That closing price of BGI’s stock is at a discount of -17.09% from its 52-week high price of $3.7 and is indicating a premium of 89.87% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.42 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.43 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.49%, in the last five days BGI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Mar 04 when the stock touched $3.20-1 price level, adding 1.25% to its value on the day. Birks Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 268.3% in year-to-date performance and have moved 72.68% in past 5-day. Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) showed a performance of 117.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 34.87 Million shares which calculate 24.38 days to cover the short interests.

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -31.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 57.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.1% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3 institutions for Birks Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at BGI for having 113.53 Thousand shares of worth $97.41 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 18.37 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.76 Thousand.