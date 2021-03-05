In last trading session, Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) saw 11,983,711 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.14 trading at -$0.41 or -16.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $153.17 Million. That closing price of ATOS’s stock is at a discount of -137.38% from its 52-week high price of $5.08 and is indicating a premium of 64.49% from its 52-week low price of $0.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.58 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 24.32 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -16.08%, in the last five days ATOS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $3.12-3 price level, adding 31.41% to its value on the day. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 125.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -26.46% in past 5-day. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) showed a performance of -50.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.76 Million shares which calculate 0.24 days to cover the short interests.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 53.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 63.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.49% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24 institutions for Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ATOS for having 518.11 Thousand shares of worth $492.2 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 492.8 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $468.16 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 397420 shares of worth $377.55 Thousand or 0.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 120.69 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $114.65 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.17% of company’s stock.