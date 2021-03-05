In last trading session, ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) saw 2,979,464 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.06 trading at -$0.18 or -14.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $54.44 Million. That closing price of ATIF’s stock is at a discount of -244.34% from its 52-week high price of $3.65 and is indicating a premium of 38.68% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.29 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -14.52%, in the last five days ATIF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $1.5199 price level, adding 30.26% to its value on the day. ATIF Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 13.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -24.29% in past 5-day. ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) showed a performance of -5.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.15 Million shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 75.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.39% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for ATIF Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at ATIF for having 334.09 Thousand shares of worth $310.7 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP, which was holding about 137.8 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $128.15 Thousand.