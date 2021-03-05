In recent trading session, Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) saw 2,067,767 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.29 trading at $0 or 0% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $939.12 Million. That most recent trading price of AACQ’s stock is at a discount of -36.15% from its 52-week high price of $14.01 and is indicating a premium of 7% from its 52-week low price of $9.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.48 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing 0%, in the last five days AACQ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the stock touched $11.35- price level, adding 9.49% to its value on the day. Artius Acquisition Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.61% in past 5-day. Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) showed a performance of -9.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 380.96 Million shares which calculate 153.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 191.55% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +191.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 191.55% for stock’s latest value.

Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Periscope Capital Inc., which was holding about 2.23 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.71 Million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 850379 shares of worth $9.04 Million or 1.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 317.01 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.37 Million in the company or a holder of 0.44% of company’s stock.