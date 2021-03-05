In recent trading session, Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) saw 1,349,893 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.88 trading at -$0.56 or -4.9% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $470.55 Million. That most recent trading price of APXT’s stock is at a discount of -64.52% from its 52-week high price of $17.9 and is indicating a premium of 16.18% from its 52-week low price of $9.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.83 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.59 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.9%, in the last five days APXT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $13.43- price level, adding 20.81% to its value on the day. Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation’s shares saw a change of -29.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.34% in past 5-day. Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) showed a performance of -30.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.04 Million shares which calculate 0.79 days to cover the short interests.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.24% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68 institutions for Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. is the top institutional holder at APXT for having 1.5 Million shares of worth $22.52 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 4.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Magnetar Financial LLC, which was holding about 645.74 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.8% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.69 Million.

On the other hand, High Income Securities Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 50000 shares of worth $765.5 Thousand or 0.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.74 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $296.27 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.