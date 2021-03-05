In recent trading session, Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) saw 2,076,891 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.58 trading at -$0.17 or -9.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $32.99 Million. That most recent trading price of NBRV’s stock is at a discount of -877.22% from its 52-week high price of $15.44 and is indicating a premium of 3.8% from its 52-week low price of $1.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.56 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.59 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.95 in the current quarter.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -9.73%, in the last five days NBRV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Mar 03 when the stock touched $2.09 price level, adding 25.82% to its value on the day. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares saw a change of -35.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -35.13% in past 5-day. Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) showed a performance of -46.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.28 Million shares which calculate 0.81 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9 to the stock, which implies a rise of 469.62% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +469.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 469.62% for stock’s latest value.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $600Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $910Million in the next quarter that will end in Apr 2021. Company posted $333Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 80.2%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 50.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.72% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60 institutions for Nabriva Therapeutics plc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at NBRV for having 1.43 Million shares of worth $3.46 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 9.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Frazier Management LLC, which was holding about 425.65 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.03 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1126502 shares of worth $2.73 Million or 7.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 163.16 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $394.84 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.08% of company’s stock.