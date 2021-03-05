In last trading session, Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) saw 2,639,241 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.89 trading at -$0.12 or -11.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $59.02 Million. That closing price of SONM’s stock is at a discount of -192.13% from its 52-week high price of $2.6 and is indicating a premium of 52.81% from its 52-week low price of $0.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.83 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.66 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -11.68%, in the last five days SONM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the stock touched $1.12 price level, adding 20.36% to its value on the day. Sonim Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 23.2% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.05% in past 5-day. Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) showed a performance of -9.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 316.64 Million shares which calculate 119.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 124.72% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +124.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 124.72% for stock’s current value.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sonim Technologies, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +2.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 31.78% while that of industry is 19.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 58.8% in the current quarter and calculating 77.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -46.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $14.5 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.4 Million in the next quarter that will end in Apr 2021. Company posted $17.17 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -15.6%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -205.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.05% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41 institutions for Sonim Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is the top institutional holder at SONM for having 11.82 Million shares of worth $8.56 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 17.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC, which was holding about 3.56 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.58 Million.

On the other hand, 180 Degree Capital Corp and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6045229 shares of worth $4.38 Million or 9.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 150Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $108.6 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.23% of company’s stock.