In recent trading session, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) saw 3,537,267 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $332.71 trading at -$10.38 or -3.03% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $93.05 Billion. That most recent trading price of ZM’s stock is at a discount of -76.98% from its 52-week high price of $588.84 and is indicating a premium of 69.68% from its 52-week low price of $100.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.01 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.98 in the current quarter.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.03%, in the last five days ZM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the stock touched $440 price level, adding 23.84% to its value on the day. Zoom Video Communications, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.3% in past 5-day. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) showed a performance of -20.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.42 Million shares which calculate 1.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $488.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.71% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $375 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $610. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +83.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 12.71% for stock’s latest value.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -25.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.78% while that of industry is -0.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 390% in the current quarter and calculating 2.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 44.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

22 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $904.03 Million for the same. And 22 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $938.16 Million in the next quarter that will end on July 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 731.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.14% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1153 institutions for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at ZM for having 13.5 Million shares of worth $4.55 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 6.8% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 11.76 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.97 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5213968 shares of worth $1.76 Billion or 2.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.77 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $934.37 Million in the company or a holder of 1.39% of company’s stock.