In recent trading session, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) saw 4,918,996 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.66 trading at -$0.06 or -1.14% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.23 Billion. That most recent trading price of AMRN’s stock is at a discount of -175.27% from its 52-week high price of $15.58 and is indicating a premium of 40.64% from its 52-week low price of $3.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.19 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.14%, in the last five days AMRN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $6.99-2 price level, adding 20.89% to its value on the day. Amarin Corporation plc’s shares saw a change of 13.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.95% in past 5-day. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) showed a performance of -34.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.14 Million shares which calculate 2.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.27 to the stock, which implies a rise of 81.45% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +235.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 6.01% for stock’s latest value.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Amarin Corporation plc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -21.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -228.57% while that of industry is 10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.3% in the current quarter and calculating -500% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $150.83 Million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $157Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $137.43 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 9.8%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 28.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 38.9%

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.44% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 319 institutions for Amarin Corporation plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at AMRN for having 27.99 Million shares of worth $136.88 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 7.2% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Eversept Partners, LP, which was holding about 15.94 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.1% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $77.97 Million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3500000 shares of worth $17.01 Million or 0.9% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.39 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $16.56 Million in the company or a holder of 0.87% of company’s stock.