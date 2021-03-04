In last trading session, Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG) saw 3,848,113 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.13 trading at -$0.07 or -5.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $209.22 Million. That closing price of URG’s stock is at a discount of -38.94% from its 52-week high price of $1.57 and is indicating a premium of 76.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.59 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ur-Energy Inc. (URG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -5.83%, in the last five days URG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Mar 03 when the stock touched $1.29 price level, adding 12.4% to its value on the day. Ur-Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 41.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.83% in past 5-day. Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG) showed a performance of 23.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.18 Million shares which calculate 0.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.58. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +39.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.65% for stock’s current value.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -276% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.37% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39 institutions for Ur-Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. MMCAP International, Inc. SPC is the top institutional holder at URG for having 5.89 Million shares of worth $4.72 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 3.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CQS (US), LLC, which was holding about 5.28 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.23 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4610759 shares of worth $2.21 Million or 2.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.85 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.29 Million in the company or a holder of 1.52% of company’s stock.