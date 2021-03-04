In last trading session, Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) saw 2,514,496 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.65 trading at -$0.08 or -4.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $468.05 Million. That closing price of TGB’s stock is at a discount of -26.67% from its 52-week high price of $2.09 and is indicating a premium of 87.88% from its 52-week low price of $0.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.72 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.08 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -4.62%, in the last five days TGB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 25 when the stock touched $2.03 price level, adding 18.72% to its value on the day. Taseko Mines Limited’s shares saw a change of 25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.5% in past 5-day. Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) showed a performance of 26.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 284.34 Million shares which calculate 92.32 days to cover the short interests.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Taseko Mines Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +71.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -150% while that of industry is 25.2. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -83.3% in the current quarter and calculating 80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $57.77 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $76.03 Million in the next quarter that will end in Apr 2021. Company posted $82.16 Million and $78.71 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -29.7% while estimating it to be -3.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 57.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.36% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76 institutions for Taseko Mines Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Benefit Street Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at TGB for having 12.54 Million shares of worth $16.55 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 4.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 7.95 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.49 Million.

On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1431283 shares of worth $1.34 Million or 0.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.2 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.13 Million in the company or a holder of 0.43% of company’s stock.