In recent trading session, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) saw 4,678,265 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $256.94 trading at $9.91 or 4.01% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $71.99 Billion. That most recent trading price of SNOW’s stock is at a discount of -66.97% from its 52-week high price of $429 and is indicating a premium of 18.83% from its 52-week low price of $208.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.79 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 16 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.24 in the current quarter.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $297.32 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.72% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $250 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $350. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +36.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.7% for stock’s latest value.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $213.06 Million for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $252.68 Million in the next quarter that will end on July 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -95.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.59% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 458 institutions for Snowflake Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Altimeter Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at SNOW for having 9.49 Million shares of worth $2.67 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 18.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ICONIQ Capital, LLC, which was holding about 8.86 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 17.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.49 Billion.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1830709 shares of worth $515.16 Million or 3.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 769.99 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $216.68 Million in the company or a holder of 1.52% of company’s stock.