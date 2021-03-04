In last trading session, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) saw 1,692,175 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.77 trading at -$0.08 or -4.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.46 Million. That closing price of WORX’s stock is at a discount of -740.68% from its 52-week high price of $14.88 and is indicating a premium of 43.5% from its 52-week low price of $1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 543.46 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.46 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -4.32%, in the last five days WORX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 25 when the stock touched $2.3759 price level, adding 25.5% to its value on the day. SCWorx Corp.’s shares saw a change of 31.1% in year-to-date performance and have moved -24.03% in past 5-day. SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) showed a performance of -20.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 916.93 Million shares which calculate 628.03 days to cover the short interests.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 61.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.79% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.3%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8 institutions for SCWorx Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at WORX for having 122.84 Thousand shares of worth $165.84 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 113.84 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $153.7 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 109982 shares of worth $148.49 Thousand or 1.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 37.41 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $50.51 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.38% of company’s stock.