For QuantumScape Corporation (QS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -11.79%, in the last five days QS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 25 when the stock touched $65.68- price level, adding 26.28% to its value on the day. QuantumScape Corporation’s shares saw a change of -42.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.77% in past 5-day. QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) showed a performance of 3.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.85 Million shares which calculate 0.48 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $59 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.85% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $48 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $70. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +44.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.87% for stock’s current value.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 93.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 45.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.51% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79 institutions for QuantumScape Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at QS for having 12.5 Million shares of worth $1.06 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 6.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, which was holding about 9.03 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $762.51 Million.