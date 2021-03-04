In recent trading session, Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) saw 1,792,862 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.34 trading at -$0.44 or -3.44% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $355.97 Million. That most recent trading price of PSAC’s stock is at a discount of -68.15% from its 52-week high price of $20.75 and is indicating a premium of 21.8% from its 52-week low price of $9.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.8 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.44%, in the last five days PSAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $15.30- price level, adding 17.65% to its value on the day. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of 26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16% in past 5-day. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) showed a performance of -24.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.7 Million shares which calculate 1.34 days to cover the short interests.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.7% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.7%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24 institutions for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc is the top institutional holder at PSAC for having 4.23 Million shares of worth $42.26 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 14.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hsbc Holdings Plc, which was holding about 1.19 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.89 Million.

On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Multi Strategy Alternative Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 100000 shares of worth $1Million or 0.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 67.72 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $677.15 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.23% of company’s stock.