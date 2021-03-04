In last trading session, PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) saw 2,961,162 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 5.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.13 trading at -$1.01 or -11.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $113.1 Million. That closing price of PLXP’s stock is at a discount of -25.46% from its 52-week high price of $10.2 and is indicating a premium of 77.86% from its 52-week low price of $1.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 618.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 148.11 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.29 in the current quarter.

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -11.05%, in the last five days PLXP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $10.20- price level, adding 20.29% to its value on the day. PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of 47.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.69% in past 5-day. PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) showed a performance of 36.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 620.46 Million shares which calculate 4.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +47.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 47.6% for stock’s current value.

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 68% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40%

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.55% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21 institutions for PLx Pharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC is the top institutional holder at PLXP for having 1.47 Million shares of worth $8.13 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 10.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 294.6 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.63 Million.