In last trading session, OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) saw 1,152,965 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.96 trading at -$0.16 or -3.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.69 Million. That closing price of OPHC’s stock is at a discount of -36.36% from its 52-week high price of $5.4 and is indicating a premium of 57.58% from its 52-week low price of $1.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 351.33 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 128.87 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -3.88%, in the last five days OPHC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Mar 03 when the stock touched $5.01-2 price level, adding 20.96% to its value on the day. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.04% in past 5-day. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) showed a performance of 5.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.5 Million shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (OPHC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -208.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 44.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.56% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at OPHC for having 37.6 Thousand shares of worth $126.71 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Warberg Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 36.21 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $122.04 Thousand.