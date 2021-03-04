In recent trading session, OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) saw 7,269,449 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.3 trading at -$0.02 or -0.58% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.85 Billion. That most recent trading price of OPK’s stock is at a discount of -50.47% from its 52-week high price of $6.47 and is indicating a premium of 73.95% from its 52-week low price of $1.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.29 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.19 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.58%, in the last five days OPK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the stock touched $4.83-1 price level, adding 10.77% to its value on the day. OPKO Health, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.49% in past 5-day. OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) showed a performance of -16.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 97.43 Million shares which calculate 11.9 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 91.86% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +132.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 51.16% for stock’s latest value.

OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that OPKO Health, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +33.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 100% while that of industry is 22.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 155.6% in the current quarter and calculating -40% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $498.92 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $456.72 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $211.47 Million and $245.6 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 135.9% while estimating it to be 86% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 109% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.38% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 284 institutions for OPKO Health, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at OPK for having 37.63 Million shares of worth $148.63 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 5.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 34.45 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $136.08 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 14341727 shares of worth $56.65 Million or 2.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.48 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $41.41 Million in the company or a holder of 1.56% of company’s stock.