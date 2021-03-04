In last trading session, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw 1,027,531 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.24 trading at $0.07 or 2.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $139.37 Million. That closing price of ONCY’s stock is at a discount of -45.06% from its 52-week high price of $4.7 and is indicating a premium of 70.99% from its 52-week low price of $0.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.53 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.87 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.21%, in the last five days ONCY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 25 when the stock touched $3.88-1 price level, adding 16.49% to its value on the day. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares saw a change of 36.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.49% in past 5-day. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) showed a performance of 25.1% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 828.75 Million shares which calculate 443.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.46 to the stock, which implies a rise of 161.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.57 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +362.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 41.05% for stock’s current value.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -40.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.85% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40 institutions for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Creative Planning is the top institutional holder at ONCY for having 180Thousand shares of worth $428.4 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 174.22 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $414.64 Thousand.