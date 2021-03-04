In last trading session, Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) saw 1,723,825 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $71.49 trading at $0.43 or 0.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.29 Billion. That closing price of MORF’s stock is at a discount of -30.09% from its 52-week high price of $93 and is indicating a premium of 86.15% from its 52-week low price of $9.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.15 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 379.48 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.57 in the current quarter.

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.61%, in the last five days MORF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $93.00- price level, adding 23.13% to its value on the day. Morphic Holding, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 113.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 104.96% in past 5-day. Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) showed a performance of 85.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.5 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $87 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $40 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $115. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +60.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -44.05% for stock’s current value.

Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Morphic Holding, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +169.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 47.62% while that of industry is 11.3. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -3.6% in the current quarter and calculating -13.5% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -24.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $5.59 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.3%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -78.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.85% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97 institutions for Morphic Holding, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at MORF for having 4.67 Million shares of worth $156.64 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Omega Fund Management (US) Inc., which was holding about 2.92 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $98.03 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 870005 shares of worth $29.19 Million or 2.8% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 771.04 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $25.87 Million in the company or a holder of 2.48% of company’s stock.