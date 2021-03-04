In last trading session, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) saw 5,361,695 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $41.82 trading at -$2.45 or -5.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.73 Billion. That closing price of JMIA’s stock is at a discount of -67.12% from its 52-week high price of $69.89 and is indicating a premium of 94.86% from its 52-week low price of $2.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.63 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.88 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.54 in the current quarter.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -5.53%, in the last five days JMIA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 25 when the stock touched $54.19- price level, adding 22.83% to its value on the day. Jumia Technologies AG’s shares saw a change of 3.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.55% in past 5-day. Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) showed a performance of -34.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.75 Million shares which calculate 0.8 days to cover the short interests.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Jumia Technologies AG is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +355.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 35.19% while that of industry is 15.1. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -12.5% in the current quarter and calculating -16.7% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -6% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50.51 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $43.06 Million in the next quarter that will end in Apr 2021. Company posted $54.66 Million and $33.19 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -7.6% while estimating it to be 29.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.68% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 109 institutions for Jumia Technologies AG that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at JMIA for having 8.96 Million shares of worth $361.44 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 10.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 2.26 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $91.09 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6724836 shares of worth $216.34 Million or 7.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.68 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $67.75 Million in the company or a holder of 1.89% of company’s stock.