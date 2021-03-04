In last trading session, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) saw 1,022,329 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.18 trading at $0.02 or 1.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49.83 Million. That closing price of SNMP’s stock is at a discount of -50% from its 52-week high price of $1.77 and is indicating a premium of 87.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 455.21 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.28 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.72%, in the last five days SNMP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 25 when the stock touched $1.32 price level, adding 10.61% to its value on the day. Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s shares saw a change of 92.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.81% in past 5-day. Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) showed a performance of 3.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.45 Million shares which calculate 23.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 69.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +69.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 69.49% for stock’s current value.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 190.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 78.3 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $48.1 Thousand.

On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and RBC Fds Tr-RBC Micro Cap Value Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1747546 shares of worth $1.12 Million or 8.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.23 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $755 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.