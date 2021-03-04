In recent trading session, Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) saw 2,263,825 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.71 trading at -$0.05 or -6.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $113.73 Million. That most recent trading price of AUMN’s stock is at a discount of -83.1% from its 52-week high price of $1.3 and is indicating a premium of 81.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.55 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.85 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.37%, in the last five days AUMN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the stock touched $0.8 price level, adding 11.31% to its value on the day. Golden Minerals Company’s shares saw a change of -6.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.19% in past 5-day. Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) showed a performance of -13.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.65 Million shares which calculate 3.04 days to cover the short interests.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.82 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.33 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -29.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.63% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39 institutions for Golden Minerals Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AUMN for having 5.43 Million shares of worth $4.13 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 3.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, which was holding about 1.03 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $784.92 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4693586 shares of worth $3.57 Million or 2.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.03 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $784.92 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.64% of company’s stock.