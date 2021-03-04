In last trading session, BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) saw 1,518,202 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.18 trading at $0.29 or 7.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $326.88 Million. That closing price of BLU’s stock is at a discount of -187.8% from its 52-week high price of $12.03 and is indicating a premium of 51.91% from its 52-week low price of $2.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.77 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.57 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.93 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +187.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -37.8% for stock’s current value.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -37.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -168.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.48% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71 institutions for BELLUS Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at BLU for having 6.22 Million shares of worth $19.03 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 7.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Avidity Partners Management, LP, which was holding about 5.73 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.52 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisers Fidelity International Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisers International Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 302550 shares of worth $925.8 Thousand or 0.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 302.55 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $953.03 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.39% of company’s stock.