In recent trading session, 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) saw 2,141,358 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.08 trading at -$0.75 or -2.15% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.48 Billion. That most recent trading price of VNET’s stock is at a discount of -30.43% from its 52-week high price of $44.45 and is indicating a premium of 72.59% from its 52-week low price of $9.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.31 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.23 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.76 in the current quarter.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.15%, in the last five days VNET remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the stock touched $40.00- price level, adding 14.55% to its value on the day. 21Vianet Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.2% in past 5-day. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) showed a performance of -13.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.66 Million shares which calculate 2.54 days to cover the short interests.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.86% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 198 institutions for 21Vianet Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at VNET for having 6.06 Million shares of worth $210.1 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 5.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FIL LTD, which was holding about 4.86 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.6% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $168.44 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Global X Fds-Global X Cloud Computing ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1246091 shares of worth $28.61 Million or 1.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.23 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $42.59 Million in the company or a holder of 1.16% of company’s stock.