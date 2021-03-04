In last trading session, InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) saw 1,383,580 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.5 trading at $0.05 or 0.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $481.36 Million. That closing price of IPV’s stock is at a discount of -40.84% from its 52-week high price of $21.83 and is indicating a premium of 40.97% from its 52-week low price of $9.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.21 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.86 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.32%, in the last five days IPV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 25 when the stock touched $16.25- price level, adding 4.62% to its value on the day. InterPrivate Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of 6.6% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.52% in past 5-day. InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) showed a performance of -6.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 393.03 Million shares which calculate 211.31 days to cover the short interests.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.49% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.1%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48 institutions for InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc is the top institutional holder at IPV for having 1.89 Million shares of worth $18.95 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 6.1% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, which was holding about 1.87 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.66 Million.