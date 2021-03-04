In last trading session, Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) saw 27,965,434 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.48 trading at -$3.77 or -13.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.79 Billion. That closing price of FSR’s stock is at a discount of -30.56% from its 52-week high price of $31.96 and is indicating a premium of 64.46% from its 52-week low price of $8.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 54.04 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.32 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fisker Inc. (FSR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.21 in the current quarter.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -13.35%, in the last five days FSR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the stock touched $31.96- price level, adding 23.4% to its value on the day. Fisker Inc.’s shares saw a change of 67.1% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.41% in past 5-day. Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) showed a performance of 64.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.85 Million shares which calculate 0.66 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +63.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -30.56% for stock’s current value.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 232% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.27% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86 institutions for Fisker Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. is the top institutional holder at FSR for having 12.95 Million shares of worth $189.66 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 4.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 10.55 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $154.61 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3473953 shares of worth $50.89 Million or 1.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.91 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $42.65 Million in the company or a holder of 1.05% of company’s stock.