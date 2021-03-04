In last trading session, FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) saw 1,787,395 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.41 trading at $0.08 or 1.5% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.52 Billion. That closing price of FINV’s stock is at a discount of -50.83% from its 52-week high price of $8.16 and is indicating a premium of 77.45% from its 52-week low price of $1.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For FinVolution Group (FINV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.5%, in the last five days FINV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $6.09-1 price level, adding 11.17% to its value on the day. FinVolution Group’s shares saw a change of 102.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.04% in past 5-day. FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) showed a performance of 30.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 674.95 Million shares which calculate 438.28 days to cover the short interests.

FinVolution Group (FINV) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $311.41 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $349.55 Million in the next quarter that will end in Apr 2021. Company posted $223.23 Million and $216.11 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 39.5% while estimating it to be 61.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.38%

FINV Dividends

FinVolution Group is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 11 and March 11, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.05%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.12 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.43% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84 institutions for FinVolution Group that are currently holding shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company is the top institutional holder at FINV for having 11.69 Million shares of worth $31.22 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 6.2% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is L1 Capital Pty Ltd, which was holding about 2.68 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.15 Million.

On the other hand, Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4401985 shares of worth $11.75 Million or 2.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 449.37 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.2 Million in the company or a holder of 0.24% of company’s stock.