In last trading session, CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) saw 1,306,845 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.74 trading at -$1.89 or -10.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $864.32 Million. That closing price of CURI’s stock is at a discount of -43.37% from its 52-week high price of $24 and is indicating a premium of 55.56% from its 52-week low price of $7.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.41 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.26 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.27 in the current quarter.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -10.14%, in the last five days CURI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the stock touched $19.59- price level, adding 14.55% to its value on the day. CuriosityStream Inc.’s shares saw a change of 20% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.51% in past 5-day. CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) showed a performance of 5.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.95 Million shares which calculate 1.55 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +49.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -28.32% for stock’s current value.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.35 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.4 Million in the next quarter that will end in Apr 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%