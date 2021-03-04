In recent trading session, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) saw 5,060,729 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.06 trading at $0.18 or 4.64% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.17 Billion. That most recent trading price of CPG’s stock is at a discount of -3.45% from its 52-week high price of $4.2 and is indicating a premium of 87.44% from its 52-week low price of $0.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.73 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.24 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.64%, in the last five days CPG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Mar 04 when the stock touched $4.07-1 price level, adding 1.23% to its value on the day. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s shares saw a change of 72.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.37% in past 5-day. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) showed a performance of 27.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.35 Million shares which calculate 2.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.58 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.81% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.36 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.9. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +45.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -41.87% for stock’s latest value.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Crescent Point Energy Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +121.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 136% while that of industry is -8.1. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -100% in the current quarter and calculating -108.3% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $658.64 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $657.27 Million in the next quarter that will end in Apr 2021. Company posted $621.41 Million and $549.08 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6% while estimating it to be 19.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -61.01% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 111.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is more likely release its next earnings report in March, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.2%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.01 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.66%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.74% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 180 institutions for Crescent Point Energy Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the top institutional holder at CPG for having 32.4 Million shares of worth $75.83 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 6.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, which was holding about 16.33 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $38.22 Million.

On the other hand, Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 17117321 shares of worth $21.4 Million or 3.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.68 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $10.85 Million in the company or a holder of 1.64% of company’s stock.