In recent trading session, Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) saw 10,082,353 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.87 trading at -$0.42 or -5.12% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.21 Billion. That most recent trading price of CLOV’s stock is at a discount of -121.73% from its 52-week high price of $17.45 and is indicating a premium of 5.72% from its 52-week low price of $7.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.42 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.12%, in the last five days CLOV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $10.82- price level, adding 27.63% to its value on the day. Clover Health Investments, Corp.’s shares saw a change of -53.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.36% in past 5-day. Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) showed a performance of -35.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.85 Million shares which calculate 1.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.08% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +90.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 65.18% for stock’s latest value.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 78.1%