In last trading session, Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) saw 1,047,666 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.59 trading at -$2.03 or -10.9% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $366.76 Million. That closing price of SRAC’s stock is at a discount of -75.89% from its 52-week high price of $29.18 and is indicating a premium of 44.54% from its 52-week low price of $9.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.61 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -10.9%, in the last five days SRAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the stock touched $20.74- price level, adding 20.01% to its value on the day. Stable Road Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of -7.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.96% in past 5-day. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) showed a performance of -30.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.7 Million shares which calculate 1.3 days to cover the short interests.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 83.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.12% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 584.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46 institutions for Stable Road Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at SRAC for having 859.59 Thousand shares of worth $15.44 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 4.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 709.12 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.74 Million.