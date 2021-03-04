In last trading session, HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) saw 1,374,072 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.9 trading at -$0.78 or -5.7% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $190.66 Million. That closing price of CAPA’s stock is at a discount of -93.8% from its 52-week high price of $25 and is indicating a premium of 23.41% from its 52-week low price of $9.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.79 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 959.74 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (CAPA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.4% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.32% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3 institutions for HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Linden Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at CAPA for having 700Thousand shares of worth $7.11 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 5.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 600Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.09 Million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 181806 shares of worth $1.85 Million or 1.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 100Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.01 Million in the company or a holder of 0.84% of company’s stock.