In recent trading session, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) saw 3,402,108 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.8 trading at -$0.15 or -1.42% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $997.97 Million. That most recent trading price of GSAH’s stock is at a discount of -54.26% from its 52-week high price of $16.66 and is indicating a premium of 8.8% from its 52-week low price of $9.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.11 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.42%, in the last five days GSAH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $12.39- price level, adding 13.03% to its value on the day. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s shares saw a change of -1.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.15% in past 5-day. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) showed a performance of -11.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 372.91 Million shares which calculate 119.91 days to cover the short interests.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.85% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60 institutions for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC is the top institutional holder at GSAH for having 4.95 Million shares of worth $53.97 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 6.6% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Alyeska Investment Group, L.P., which was holding about 3.98 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.3% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $43.36 Million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 941519 shares of worth $10.26 Million or 1.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 643.2 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $7.01 Million in the company or a holder of 0.86% of company’s stock.