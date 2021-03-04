In last trading session, Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) saw 1,228,122 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.96 trading at -$1.26 or -17.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $540.89 Million. That closing price of BQ’s stock is at a discount of -115.44% from its 52-week high price of $12.84 and is indicating a premium of 31.88% from its 52-week low price of $4.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 615.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 980.56 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Boqii Holding Limited (BQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $45.73 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $33.76 Million in the next quarter that will end in Apr 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.79% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for Boqii Holding Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is the top institutional holder at BQ for having 6.39 Million shares of worth $33.28 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 9.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sanders Morris Harris LLC, which was holding about 455.35 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.37 Million.