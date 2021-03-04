In recent trading session, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) saw 1,704,563 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.88 trading at -$0.06 or -1.52% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $339.01 Million. That most recent trading price of APTO’s stock is at a discount of -131.96% from its 52-week high price of $9 and is indicating a premium of 3.99% from its 52-week low price of $3.725. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 971.35 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.52%, in the last five days APTO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Mar 03 when the stock touched $4.15-5 price level, adding 5.26% to its value on the day. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.21% in past 5-day. Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) showed a performance of -11.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.2 Million shares which calculate 1.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.78 to the stock, which implies a rise of 177.84% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +260.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 106.19% for stock’s latest value.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 39.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.64% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79 institutions for Aptose Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at APTO for having 8.03 Million shares of worth $35.17 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 9.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is DRW Securities, LLC, which was holding about 7.98 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.94 Million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and RBB Fund Inc.-Bogle Investment Management-Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2299000 shares of worth $10.07 Million or 2.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 94.1 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $412.14 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.