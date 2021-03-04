In recent trading session, Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) saw 3,684,557 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 5.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.9 trading at $0.99 or 4.95% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.13 Billion. That most recent trading price of APA’s stock is at a discount of -20.62% from its 52-week high price of $25.21 and is indicating a premium of 81.82% from its 52-week low price of $3.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.62 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.27 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Apache Corporation (APA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 30 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 17 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.17 in the current quarter.

Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.95%, in the last five days APA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Mar 04 when the stock touched $20.67- price level, adding 1.14% to its value on the day. Apache Corporation’s shares saw a change of 44.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.54% in past 5-day. Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) showed a performance of 25.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.33 Million shares which calculate 1.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.07 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.6% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $16 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $34. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +62.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.44% for stock’s latest value.

Apache Corporation (APA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Apache Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +34.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -207.41% while that of industry is 9.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 230.8% in the current quarter and calculating 135.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.22 Billion for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.29 Billion in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $1.28 Billion of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -4.8%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 190.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

APA Dividends

Apache Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 04 and May 10, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.51%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.1 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.21%.