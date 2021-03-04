In last trading session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) saw 1,610,341 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $57.58 trading at -$2.78 or -4.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.17 Billion. That closing price of UPST’s stock is at a discount of -83.36% from its 52-week high price of $105.58 and is indicating a premium of 60.73% from its 52-week low price of $22.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.4 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.87 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $60.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.64% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $57 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $66. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +14.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.01% for stock’s current value.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $74.06 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $73.78 Million in the next quarter that will end in Apr 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 96.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.17% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for Upstart Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Third Point, LLC is the top institutional holder at UPST for having 13.38 Million shares of worth $545.28 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 18.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VK Services, LLC, which was holding about 5.25 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $213.88 Million.