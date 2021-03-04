In last trading session, Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) saw 1,163,109 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.6. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.08 trading at -$0.11 or -3.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $552.01 Million. That closing price of SIFY’s stock is at a discount of -91.23% from its 52-week high price of $5.89 and is indicating a premium of 81.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.19 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.28 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -3.45%, in the last five days SIFY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Feb 25 when the stock touched $3.64-1 price level, adding 15.46% to its value on the day. Sify Technologies Limited’s shares saw a change of 142.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.88% in past 5-day. Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) showed a performance of 37.5% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 310.87 Million shares which calculate 136.35 days to cover the short interests.

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $92.4 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $98.1 Million in the next quarter that will end in Apr 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -43.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.8% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.8%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29 institutions for Sify Technologies Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at SIFY for having 628.23 Thousand shares of worth $797.85 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Pinnacle Associates, Ltd., which was holding about 261.93 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $332.65 Thousand.

On the other hand, Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 91200 shares of worth $115.82 Thousand or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.63 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $15.67 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.